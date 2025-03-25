Share

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday announced the passing of its Co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Han Jong-Hee.

New Telegraph gathered that Jong-Hee died at the age of 63 due to cardiac arrest, marking the end of a 37-year career dedicated to the tech giant’s success.

Born in 1962, Han played a crucial role in transforming Samsung’s TV business into a global powerhouse.

In 2022, he was appointed Vice Chairman and co-CEO, overseeing the company’s consumer electronics and mobile devices divisions.

Confirming the development, the Company spokesperson in an internal statement paid tribute to Han, saying, “He dedicated more than 37 years of his life to leading Samsung’s TV business to become a global leader.”

The company also extended its condolences to his family and loved ones.

The news comes just a week after Han chaired Samsung’s annual investor meeting, where he addressed concerns about the company’s stock performance and economic uncertainties.

He had expressed determination to push forward with semiconductor mergers and acquisitions despite regulatory challenges.

Han joined Samsung in 1988 after earning a degree in electrical engineering from Inha University.

Before his leadership role in the electronics division, he managed the company’s display operations.

As of now, Samsung has not announced a successor to Han. His passing marks a significant loss for the company and the global tech industry.

