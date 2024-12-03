Samsung Building Under Construction Collapses In Abuja

Share

A three-storey building under construction said to belong to Samsung has reportedly collapsed in Abuja.

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Emergency Management Department ( FEMD) confirmed that the building partially collapsed while workers were engaged in the concrete casting of the Pent House.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the Department, Nkechi Isa said contrary to some media reports, no casualty was recorded, but four persons were injured.

According to her, the injured workers were immediately taken to the Wuse General Hospital for treatment.

She also quoted the Acting Director General of the FCT Emergency Management Department,(FEMD), Engr Abdulrahman Mohammed, who appealed to developers to always adhere to the rules and regulations guiding construction of any kind.

