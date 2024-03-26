Samson Gbadebo sets sight on Super Eagles call up

Former Super Eagles B center back, Samson Gbadebo, has said that his aspiration to play for the national team, Super Eagles is still very much alive.

The Al-Naft SC of Iraq star, who made his debut for Home Eagles B in August 2022, believes he has what it takes to be in the national team set up.

The 27-year-old defender has been in blistering form for Al-Naft scoring six goals in 17 appearances, making him the highest goal scoring defender in the Iraqi Stars League.

The former Enyimba of Aba star is hopeful that with his current form, he is capable of making the Eagles’ defence more formidable.

“I believe I still have a lot to contribute to the national team set up and I know my chance will come again to represent my country in the Super Eagles,” Gbadebo said.

“Very soon, I will play for the Super Eagles and I am confident about this. I was once there with the Home Eagles B, so I have an idea of what it means to be in the national team. With my performance and the position of my club in the league, I am sure someone is watching and some day the invitation will come.

“The Iraqi Stars League is very competitive like some other European leagues and I am enjoying my football here.”

The Osun State-born player began his professional career in Nigeria with Nembe City FC before playing for Lobi Stars, Nasarawa United, Enyimba FC, Rivers United and Akwa United.

He left the shores of Nigeria for Iraq on September 23, 2022 to complete a move to Naft Al-Wassat before he joined Al-Naft SC on July 1, 2023.

Al-Naft SC are placed 9th in the log with 27 points from 19 games played so far in the league.