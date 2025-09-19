Sampson Flags Off Construction Of Medical Facilities, Boosts Education

…monarch, community leaders hail Senator for reactivating electricity.

Senator Ekong Sampson, representing Akwa Ibom South in the National Assembly, has flagged off the construction of two major medical facilities in the Senatorial District.

The projects are sited at Immanuel Hospital, Eket, and General Hospital, Ikot Abasi. While in Eket, the Lawmaker also commissioned an ICT/CBT Centre at St Francis Secondary School, Ikot Ataku, and an electricity reactivation project in Okon.

At a groundbreaking ceremony held yesterday at Immanuel Hospital, Eket, and General Hospital, Ikot Abasi, Senator Sampson reaffirmed his commitment towards addressing the healthcare needs of constituents through the provision of critical infrastructure.

He noted that a similar facility was equally underway at the General Hospital, Iquita, Oron, and will include accommodation and medical wards.

Senator Sampson, who chairs the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, used the occasion to commend health workers at the hospitals for aligning with the vision of Governor Umo Eno, who, through the Arise Agenda, has placed the health needs of Akwa Ibomites on the front burner.

He noted that his interventions were designed to complement the efforts of the Governor towards repositioning the health sector.

He seized the occasion to highlight his forthcoming empowerment programme, adding that empowerment items have already started arriving in the State.

Senator Sampson averred that he will continue to prioritise healthcare, education, infrastructure and empowerment to better the lives of his constituents.

He used the occasion to announce that his free medical outreach for Akwa Ibom South will commence soon.

Responding on behalf of Immanuel Hospital, Eket, the Deputy Medical Director, Dr Otobong Udoh, expressed joy and excitement over the project.

He pledged the support of the hospital management to Senator Sampson, while assuring the contractor of cooperation for a timely delivery of the project.

He further noted that it was instructive that the project was coming at a time when the Governor had declared a state of emergency in the health sector, and when the hospital was in dire need of a convenient facility to accommodate doctors on call duty.

At the General Hospital, Ikot Abasi, Dr King Udoh, the Medical Director, commended Senator Sampson for siting the project in the hospital. He notified that the facility is designated to be called the Ekong Sampson Medical Ward. Dr Udoh also made a request to the Senator regarding the epileptic power situation in the hospital, which the Lawmaker obliged to, positively.

Senator Sampson, in his response, listed a number of other projects which he has facilitated for Ikot Abasi LGA. Some of these projects included the construction of a school block at the Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi, the construction of a classroom block at Government School, Egwanga, solar-powered streetlights in Ete, Ikot Akpabio, and a water project in Ikot Ubo Akama, among others.

The Lawmaker further disclosed that a number of his constituents had secured federal government employment through his facilitation, while those whose appointments were wrongfully terminated had been reinstated.

The Senator further revealed his efforts in engaging with the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Honourable Minister of Steel Development, and other relevant stakeholders, all in a bid to revive and resuscitate the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON).

He noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is strongly committed to ensuring that ALSCON comes back to life.

The ceremonie,s which witnessed joy and excitement among cheering constituents, were graced by notable stakeholders and indigenes who spoke highly of Senator Ekong Sampson. The Executive Chairman of Ikot Abasi Local Government Area, Hon. Ime Williamson, commended Senator Sampson for giving Akwa Ibom South what he described as ‘focused, visionary representation’.

The Council helmsman assured Sampson, whom he referred to as a ‘homeboy’, of the continuous support of Ikot Abasi. On his part, the Clan Head of Ikpa Ibekwe, His Highness, Etebom Akpan Inyang, prayed for and poured royal blessings on Senator Sampson.

Earlier in the day, Senator Ekong Sampson had made a brief stopover at Okon Clan in Eket Local Government Area, where he officially handed over a brand-new 500KVA Transformer he donated to the area, which had since been installed and put to use.

According to the project’s Technical Consultant, Hon. Ebong Akpan, the transformer, which comes with 800 amps feeder pillars, 120mm uprisers, and 150mm NV cables, has put an end to the years of blackout experienced by several communities in the area, including Ikot Akpan Ndem, Ikot Inyang, Ikot Ataku, parts of Ikot Abia, and Ikot Nsidibe.