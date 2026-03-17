The Senator representing Akwa Ibom South in the National Assembly, Senator Ekong Sampson, has congratulated Chief Assam Assam SAN on his emergence as the political leader of Eket Senatorial District.

In a congratulatory message to Chief Assam, Senator Sampson expressed confidence that the new political leader would deploy his vast experience and intellectual depth spanning diplomacy, law and nation-building to strengthen unity and advance the socio-political development of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District and the State at large.

The lawmaker’s message read in parts: “The diversity in our Senatorial District calls for leadership open to large-heartedness and a clear grasp of our peculiarity.

“Having related with you closely over the years, I trust that your deep intellect and outstanding background in diplomacy, law and nation-building will be deployed to managing our rich mix and potential.”

The Senator said that he looked forward to working with Chief Assam and other stakeholders in Akwa Ibom South to develop the Senatorial District, adding, “In the affairs of Akwa Ibom South, we must share a meeting point for the good of our people.”

At the same time, Senator Sampson also expressed appreciation to Rt Hon. Chief Nduese Essien, a former Minister of Lands and Urban development and Chairman of the Eket Senatorial District Elders Forum, for “demonstrating courage, patriotism and integrity in leadership”, noting that “these are values that Akwa Ibom South is respected for.”

Chief Assam, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is a former Nigerian Ambassador to Russia and Belarus. He is the Director-General of Government Business in the Governor Umo Eno-led administration.