Sampson Assures Constituents Of Massive Empowerment, Open Three Constituency Offices

The Senator representing Akwa Ibom South in the Senate, Sen. Ekong Sampson has assured his constituents of robust community engagements and massive empowerment.

The Senator who addressed journalists moments after inspecting his constituency office located along Atabong Road, Eket opined that it will serve as a liaison between his office and the people of Akwa Ibom South.

Senator Sampson who was accompanied on the inspection visit by the Director-General of his Senate campaigns, Sir Michael Essang highlighted that there are three other constituency offices to further enhance his connection with his constituents which are located in Oron, Ikot Abasi and Uyo local government areas of the state.

Senator Sampson was recently announced as Vice Chairman of two Senate Committees – Committees on Education and FCT.

He is also a member of several other key Committees including Oil and Gas, Airforce, and FERMA, among others.

The Senator further hinted he is finalizing plans for the first tranche of the massive empowerment of Eket Senatorial District constituents.

Speaking on the office tour and the forthcoming empowerment, Secretary of the Ekong Sampson Empowerment Committee, Engr. Ben Edenseting assured that the intervention will be all-inclusive, reflective of the rich mix of the senatorial district.

Engr. Edenseting lauded Senator Sampson on the timely set up of his constituency offices, noting that the Senator has shown admirable commitment to offering rewarding representation in the Senate.

He further praised Senator Sampson for the unique innovation of having four constituency offices spread across the three federal constituencies of Akwa Ibom South, describing it as a first of its kind.