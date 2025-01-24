Sammya Nigeria Gets ISO Certification Of Competence

Share

A Nigeria-based Engineering/Construction Company, Sammya Nigeria Limited, has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification in Engineering/Construction work by the IAF, a member of the Multilateral Recognition Arrangement.

The certification encompasses expertise in Engineering, Infrastructure, Roads, Bridges, and Building Construction. The certificate, issued on October 23, 2024, remains valid until September 23, 2026.

The Managing Director of Sammya Nigeria Limited, Mr. Stephen Adigun, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to playing pivotal roles in Nigeria’s infrastructural evolution through ongoing projects and planned expansions.

He emphasized that Sammya Nigeria Limited is fully prepared to bridge the infrastructure gap across the nation. Adigun said: “Over the years, we have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to driving Nigeria’s growth and providing construction solutions across the country.”

He said over the years, Sammya Nigeria Limited has achieved remarkable milestones in infrastructure development which include, provision of Primary Engineering Infrastructure:

Successfully delivering Phase II of the primary engineering infrastructure for Mbora District, Abuja, dualization of major roads and township roads in Osun, Oyo, and Kwara States among others.

