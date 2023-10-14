Samklef Replies Davido, Says You’re The Biggest Clout Chaser

Popular musician and producer, Samklef has dragged Davido for disrespecting him and singling him out for humiliation after he posted a leaked video of his’ newborn twins.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Davido heavily criticized Samklef for posting a video of Chioma leaving the hospital and revealing the gender of the babies.

Venting out his anger on Samklef, Davido went ahead to block him on Instagram and this apparently made Samklef upset and feel unfairly treated.

READ ALSO:

Responding to Davido’s outrage, Samklef reminded Davido that he was in the music industry before he ever set foot in it.

He also stated that the video hadn’t been leaked by him but by someone in his cycle, but the fact that he chose to lash out at him makes him wonder whether he sees him as an easy target for his outbursts.

He however berates Davido, saying that he is the biggest clout chaser in the industry.

Watch the video below: