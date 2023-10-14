Samklef Reacts As Davido Calls Him Out Over Leaked Video Of Chioma Leaving Hospital

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Afrobeats singer, Davido had slammed Samklef under his comment section, for posting him and Chioma leaving the hospital with their twins.

However, Davido’s call-out has resulted in netizens tagging him as wicked and a clout chaser.

Following Davido reactions and social media dragging, Samklef in a live video chat with his fans quickly addressed the issue.

READ ALSO:

He stated that he doesn’t really know how the situation got to the height of such an outburst since he wasn’t the first person to have posted it.

According to him, the gender of the twins was already on the internet before he mentioned it.

Samklef urged fans to forget about what Davido said about him and just celebrate the delivery of his twins.

Watch the video below: