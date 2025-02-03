Share

Nigerian Music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, has mocked Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, following his loss at the 67th Grammy Awards.

New Telegraph reports that during the 67th Grammy Awards which was held on Sunday, February 2nd, Davido failed to bag any award despite receiving one nominations from the Recording Academy.

Reacting to the outcome of the award, Samklef in a post on his X handle on Monday claimed that Davido’s colleagues, Burna Boy and Wizkid, will be laughing at the singer for his loss.

He applauded singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, for emerging winner of the Best African Music Performance at the 2025 Grammys, stressing that money cannot save anyone who does not have real talent.

READ ALSO:

He wrote, “Please check on 30BGs o! Thank God say dem no dey bribe for Grammy—if not, we for no hear word today!

“At the end of the day, money can’t save you if you don’t have real talent. Tems won because she’s truly gifted.

” Now she has the house, the private jet, the expensive cars—but no unnecessary show-off. Just pure talent. Burnaboy and Wizkid go Dey one place just Dey laff he wan win Grammy!”

However, Tems won the Best African Music Performance award for her song ‘Love Me Jeje’ at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

She clinched the award, beating Yemi Alade, Asake & Wizkid, Davido & Lojay, and Burna Boy, who were also nominated in the same category.

Share

Please follow and like us: