March 18, 2024
Samklef: I’ve Forgiven Davido For ‘Disrespecting’ Me

Nigerian record producer, Samuel Oguachuba, better known as Samklef, has said he has forgiven Afrobeats singer Davido for “disrespecting” him.

New Telegraph recalls that Davido had blasted Samklef late last year after publishing a video of him and his wife, Chioma, leaving the hospital in Atlanta, USA.

This action which angered Davido made the DMW boss subsequently trolled Samklef on social media.

Their beef continued till Saturday, March 16, when Samklef took to his X page to declare that he had forgiven Davido and believed he had learned his lesson.

He also told other musicians not to “try” him again.

He tweeted, “Samklef loves Davido! I don forgive am for disrespecting me since and I believe say e don learn him lessons. Na my aburo noni.

“For this industry make nobody try SAMKLEF again.”

