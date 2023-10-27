New Telegraph

Samklef Drags Davido, Says He Doesn’t Act Like Celebrity

Popular music producer, Samklef has taken to his social media page to continue dragging Davido, saying the artist doesn’t act like a celebrity.

This is coming after the Afrobeats singer, Davido issued a subtle warning via his X page on Friday, amid several allegations of owing some individuals.

After days of callouts on social media, Davido took to his X page to tweet, saying, “Make nobody beg me. You wanna be famous, ba? Okay”.

Reacting to Davido’s comment, Samklef took to his page to drag Davido.

He, however, described him as a celebrity who makes noise everywhere.

Speaking further, Samklef described Davido as a local boy who does not behave like a celebrity and someone who grew up abroad.

Samklef captioned his post, “Owe owe one! – 001 no Dey make noise! Go watch Scarface. when sosa want make move for Scarface (tony Montana ) he no make noise.

“U need to come make I lecture you the 48 laws of power. Try to learn from Wizkid u no Dey do like person wey stay for America Kai!”

