Samklef Drags Davido, Says He Doesn’t Act Like Celebrity

Popular music producer, Samklef has taken to his social media page to continue dragging Davido, saying the artist doesn’t act like a celebrity.

This is coming after the Afrobeats singer, Davido issued a subtle warning via his X page on Friday, amid several allegations of owing some individuals.

After days of callouts on social media, Davido took to his X page to tweet, saying, “Make nobody beg me. You wanna be famous, ba? Okay”.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to Davido’s comment, Samklef took to his page to drag Davido.

He, however, described him as a celebrity who makes noise everywhere.

Speaking further, Samklef described Davido as a local boy who does not behave like a celebrity and someone who grew up abroad.

Samklef captioned his post, “Owe owe one! – 001 no Dey make noise! Go watch Scarface. when sosa want make move for Scarface (tony Montana ) he no make noise.

“U need to come make I lecture you the 48 laws of power. Try to learn from Wizkid u no Dey do like person wey stay for America Kai!”