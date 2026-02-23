Nigerian music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding sensation singer, Simi, demanding an apology from her family amid renewed backlash against the singer.

Taking to his verified X handle on Monday, February 23, Samklef said Simi was ungrateful and claimed he played a foundational role in her early career.

He wrote, “We live in a world where we encourage people to be ungrateful. There is a price you pay when you do evil to an orphan, especially when that person sowed a seed in your early life.

“Whatever Simi is Today, I am part of her foundation. And the family owe me a big apology.” Samklef’s remarks come after netizens dug up Simi’s old posts to drag her following her remarks against rape culture amid the rape allegation involving Mirabel. New Telegraph had reported that Simi has faced intense criticism after engaging with X users, sparking fresh debates and drawing attention to her past statements. Since the controversy erupted, social media users have dug up old tweets and comments made by Simi, many of which have triggered outrage and renewed criticism, further fueling the online uproar around the singer.