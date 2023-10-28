Samklef Claps Back, Says Bobrisky Use His Manhood For Rituals

A few minutes after controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky slammed Music Producer, Samklef over the continued dragging of Afrobeat singer, Davido on social media, Samklef has clapped back on self-acclaimed Mummy of Lagos for supporting the DMW boss.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Bobrisky has blamed Samklef’s bitterness towards the singer as the result of Davido blocking him on social media following the leaked video of his newborn twins posted online without his knowledge.

Bobrisky issued a warning to Samklef not to destroy Davido’s reputation, emphasising that no one was interested in the topic.

Bobrisky went on to say that if Samklef had earlier called out Davido before being blocked, he would have acquired more credibility and ears.

Speaking further, the 32-year-old social media influencer labelled the producer as a failure in every way.

Reacting to Bob’s comment, Samklef said Bobrisky used his manhood for money and fame rituals and that an Ilorin Alfa assisted him.

He wrote: “Meet the 1st Nigerian senior man that uses his epon for money and fame ritual! With the help of some ilorin alfa!

“He is a shim his name is Bobrisky. Is just a walking corpse ‍♀️ oops! Owe be owe oni gbese gangs!”