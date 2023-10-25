Samklef Calls Out Davido Over N1m Debt

Nigerian music producer, Samklef has called out Afrobeats singer, Davido on social media over N1 million he allegedly owes a University of Lagos (UNILAG) student, Mastermind, since 2020.

Samklef who took to his page accused Davido of refusing to clear the debt as he called for quick action to be taken.

This is coming 24 hours after a businessman, Abu Salami, accused him of owing N218 million over a business deal.

Samklef gave Davido an ultimatum of 24 hours to pay up the young lad. He claimed that he had reached out to Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, over the issue to no avail.

He said, “Abeg anybody wey know Davido, tell am say I give am 24 hours to pay Mastermind the N1 million wey e don dey owe my boy since 2020. Since 2020 e don dey owe Mastermind N1 million and this boy dey suffer.

“I don reach out to Asa (Asika) but I realise say you join confra because you wan dey oppress people, anytime dey call you out, you dey feel say u get upper hand. 24 hours if you no give Mastermind him N1 million, me myself you see this page, we go drag am, I go drag you.”

“You’re supposed to be celebrating your time right now, you know say u just born, you suppose to dey peaceful dey celebrate but you dey everywhere and na you con find my tail.

“We are fighting for justice for the common man, you’re supposed to be a role model to other people but u go dey oppress people because you feel say you dey above the law because you get connections, no worry, dey play.”

