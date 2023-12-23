Same-Sex Marriage Ungodly, Satanic –Bishop Ogedengbe

The President of Inter-Faith Ministers Network and Presiding Bishop of Evangelical Ministries (Wisdom Chapel), Bishop Steven Ogedengbe, has described the recent pronouncement by Pope Francis as ungodly, unbelievable and Satanic to the Body of Christ at “this End Time”. Similarly, Rev. Emmanuel Akwudiuno of Rescue Souls Assembly INT’L, Abuja, said the Pope’s statement is an abomination, and unbiblical.

Recall that Pope Francis on Monday formally approved letting Catholic priests bless same-sex couples, which was a radical shift in policy aimed at making the church more inclusive while maintaining its strict ban on gay marriage.

Ogedengbe believes the good news is that there are millions of ministers of the gospel across the world who believe in the holiness and righteousness of God. According to him, “the scriptures cannot be broken by any Pope and ungodly titles. “I see a total division in their denomination, particularly in African countries, because it’s against our custom and tradition including our salvation in Christ Jesus.”

Akwudiuno also said: “To me, it’s an abomination and it’s so disappointing that the church has gone so low. I personally thought it was fake news; it’s a pity that the church that was supposed to be a holy ground now abhors immorality. “This is one of the signs of the end time that the bible talks about. It’s very absurd and irritating; if a whole Pope could come this low; then something is very wrong. Immorality is now part of our sermon, a very unfortunate situation.”