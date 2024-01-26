Same-Sex Marriage Illegal, Unnatural, Says FHQ

…Orders Arrest of Culprits

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has declared same-sex mar- riage as illegal, vowing to ar- rest and prosecute those found to be engaging in the act considered as “unnatural”. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who conveyed the position of the Police in a statement yesterday, tasked the public on the compelling need to discourage such tendencies.

“Following recent trend on social media where some individuals who identify as queer were visibly encouraging and associating themselves with activities perceived to be unnatural in light of Nigerian Laws, the Nigeria Police Force hereby wishes to enlighten the public on the legal aspects concerning unnatural offences and same-sex marriage within the country.

“In accordance with the Nigerian Criminal Code Act applicable in Southern States, unnatural of- fences are prohibited under Sections 214 to 217. “These sections specifically criminalize acts considered unnatural, such as having carnal knowledge of a person, or permitting a person to have carnal knowledge of one against the order of nature, or having carnal knowledge of an animal, and those found guilty may face legal consequences as outlined by the law.