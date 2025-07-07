Former Vice President, Architect Muhammad Namadi Sambo, has commended Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State for his administration’s bold strides in infrastructure and education, describing the ongoing transformation as commendable and visionary.

Sambo, who paid a condolence visit to Governor Yusuf over the passing of elder statesman and business icon, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, expressed deep admiration for the governor’s commitment to repositioning Kano as a competitive and modern state.

In a statement issued Monday by the Director General, Media and Publicity, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the former Vice President praised the Yusuf-led administration for declaring a state of emergency on education and prioritizing infrastructural renewal.

“As an architect, I am particularly passionate about the ongoing rehabilitation and beautification of the Kano Government House,” Sambo stated. “I’ve been following the developments in the news, and upon arriving in Kano, I saw firsthand the scale of transformation taking place. Mr. Governor, you are doing well.”

He described the ongoing construction and renovation works as “giant strides,” adding that the governor has effectively turned the Government House into a “symbol of progress.”

In response, Governor Yusuf thanked the former Vice President for his visit and encouraging words, reiterating his administration’s commitment to restoring Kano’s historical greatness through strategic governance and people-centered policies.

Sambo was accompanied by a high-level delegation including the Chairman of Unity Bank, former Director General of NEMA, Muhammad Sani Sidi, among others.

In a related development, Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, former Governor of Niger State, also led a delegation to sympathize with Governor Yusuf and the people of Kano over the death of Alhaji Aminu Dantata. He was accompanied by Senator Bashir Garba Lado, Senator Muhammad Ibn Na’Allah, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Abacha, and other dignitaries.