Sambisa: I was forcefully married off to B’Haram IED expert – Chibok girl rescue by troops

The Nigerian Army yesterday announced the rescue of another Chibok girl, Saratu Dauda, abducted with others at Government Girls Second- ary School, Chibok, Borno State, in 2014. The Theatre Commander, North-East Joint Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.- Gen. Ibrahim Ali, made this known while briefing newsmen at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri. Ali said that Saratu was rescued on May 6, by troops of 21 Armoured Brigade during clearance Operation at Ukuba in Sambisa Forest in Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

He said that the 25-year- old Saratu, listed as serial number 10 on the list of the abducted victims, is a native of Mbalala community in Chibok Local Government Area. “She was once married to one Abou Yusuf who she later divorced before get- ting married to one Ba’ana Muhammad, also known as Abou Zinira, the Boko Ha- ram terrorists IED expert. “She had three daughters aged 7, 5 and 2 years old with Ba’ana, but left them in the terrorist’s hideouts during her escape. “She has within the past 10 days undergone intensive medical care and checks at the military hospital in Maimalari.

She will be handed over to the officials of the Borno State Ministry of Women Affairs. “So far, efforts to rescue her children and other vic- tims were still ongoing,” he said. He also recalled the re- cent presentation two other Chibok girls rescued by the troops. “Consequently, on 4th May this year, Hauwa Maltha and Esther Mar- cus, both serial numbers two and 103 on the list of the missing victims, and three of their children were handed over to the officials of the Borno State Govern-