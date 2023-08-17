SAM MARIS Varsity Debunks Fake Admission In Circulation

A newly approved private University, SAM MARIS at Supare Akoko, Ondo State has refuted the admission process of the school currently in circulation, describing it as fake and the handiwork of fraudsters aimed at defrauding prospecting candidates and the public.

The institution alerted prospective students that the advertised admission process said to have gone viral did not emanate from the university.

“The fraudsters had requested prospective students and the public to log into “admin@sammarisuniversity.edu.ng for registration of a non-existent admission process.”

SAM MARIS University described the news as a “bogus contraption by individuals with ignoble intentions who may want to scam unsuspecting members of the public.”

The university registrar, Mr David Daramola in a Press statement made available on Thursday to New Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti said ” in due course and through official communication and channels, the process for admission of pioneer students will be advertised and circulated in the public domain.

“The attention of Management of Sam Maris University, Supare-Akoko, Ondo State has been drawn to a bogus and patently misleading advertisement being circulated on Social Media and other platforms requesting prospective candidates to begin registration for admission into the University.

“We hereby state clearly that the advertisement is a bogus contraption from individuals with ignoble intentions who may want to scam unsuspecting members of the public.

“The advertisement did not emanate from the University and this notice serves as a Disclaimer. We, therefore, enjoin the Public to disregard the bogus advertisement and note that Sam Maris University will not be liable for any loss suffered by anyone who chooses to transact any business whatsoever with those behind the bogus advertisement.

“Sam Maris University is founded on the principles of due process, diligence, transparency and excellence which have necessitated that we adhere strictly to all laid down rules and regulations by relevant authorities before admission of students can commence. The process that will lead to this is currently ongoing and we are positive that it will be concluded very soon.

“We assure prospective students, their parents and guardians as well as the general public that in due course and through Official communication and channels, the process for admission of pioneer students will be advertised and circulated in the public domain”.