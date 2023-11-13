Sam Loco Most Intelligent Actor Ever – Charles Inojie

Renowned Nigerian actor known for his comic act in “The Johnson”, Charles Inojie, has voiced his admiration for his late colleague, Sam Loco-Efe, labelling him as “the most intelligent Nollywood actor in history.”

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Inojie expressed his admiration for Efe’s intelligence, saying it was from another level, almost as if he belonged to a different realm due to the extraordinary of getting his lines at one reading.

Speaking further, in a state of regret, Charles Inojie mentioned the legendary actor who passed away without being awarded a national honour. He therefore opined that he deserves a posthumous award even in death.

READ ALSO:

He said, “Uncle Sam (Sam Loco-Efe) was perhaps the most intelligent Nollywood actor that ever lived.

“He can be here smoking a cigarette, and people are rehearsing that way, you won’t know that his subconscious mind is where they are rehearsing. He would be correcting you from afar, you won’t even know he is talking to you.

“If you have a scene to play with him, Uncle Sam would only read with you once. He would ask the others to rehearse their lines. He would read that scene just once.

‘He would say his lines, and when you missed yours, he would tell you your lines. Since I’ve been meeting people, I haven’t seen that type before. Uncle Sam was from another planet.

“But the country we live in, how can anyone imagine that Uncle Sam died without a national honour? In a country where national honours are being given to neophytes, greenhorns. Uncle Sam died without a national honour.

“One of Nigeria’s entries to FESTAC 1977, I think was ‘Lambodo’ where Uncle Sam played the lead role. He got a special mention from the Queen as the best actor in Africa. That kind of human being, even in death, deserves posthumous awards.”