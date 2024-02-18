Sam Larry Reacts To Rumours Of Accident Rumour

Popular Nigerian socialite, Balogun Eletu, better known as Sam Larry, has addressed rumours making rounds on social media that he was involved in a car accident.

Sunday Telegraph reports that a blog had earlier reported that the media personality and his family were involved in an auto crash on Saturday night.

However, taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, Sam Larry debunked the rumours, noting that he and his family went out but they all returned home safe and sound.

He noted that the reports were orchestrated by those seeking to tarnish his image.

He wrote, “I, Samlarry, want to use this platform to debunk the false information spreading online about my involvement in an accident.

“Both my family and I are perfectly fine; we spent the day together and even went out for dinner, returning home safely.

“Despite the prevalence of fake news, please disregard any online claims about me. While some may seek to tarnish my reputation, I entrust them to God for judgment.

“I appreciate the concern of my friends and family, but rest assured, I am doing well, and nothing untoward has occurred.

“To those spreading falsehoods, may your actions reflect back on you. Thank you, Samlarry. God bless your home.”