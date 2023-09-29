Sam Larry Opens Up On Bullying, Assaulting’s Mohbad

Controversial Lagos socialite, Samson Balogun Eletu, popularly known as Sam Larry has opened up on the events and circumstances that triggered the dispute and alleged assault involving the late 27-year-old singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Lagos State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of Sam Larry in connection to the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of Mohbad.

The spokesperson of the state command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that Larry is currently in their custody for investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of the Afrobeat star.

Following his arrest, the embattled show promoter, in a statement released on Friday said the late singer owed him money and refused to pay.

According to Larry, he had to let go of the money after a series of back-and-forths with the singer, adding that he hasn’t been paid until now.

The statement reads; “2 years ago, I gave Illeri N2m to perform at my mother’s annual remembrance concert at Ikorodu, he never turned up, so I called him to ask why.

He then said he was not feeling well, and when I asked for a refund, he said he lost his phone and money recently when the NDLEA raided his place in the process and since he was leaving Marlian Records, he is now broke, with no commitment to repay.

“I then left, all for me to later hear that this same boy was having a musical video shoot the next day at a place practically next to my house, so I went there and asked for my money again, we had an argument that lasted 5 mins, even one of his friends insisted he was going to pay the money, up till today one kobo they have not paid me, this was early last year. I have since then moved on.”

Clarifing his whereabouts at the time Mohbad died, Sam Larry stated that he left the country in August to Kenya to seek for talent act for an upcoming show he was organising.

“I travelled to Kenya to find a new African act that can perform at my mother’s concert this year. I’ve been away since August 20th till now, I don’t know anything other than what was written in the blogs and press.

“I don’t even know where he lives. I don’t know any nurse or doctor or hospital, I don’t know anything about his movement, I don’t have that time,” he said.

He maintained that he did not flee the country and had nothing to do with the singer’s death, as he knew nothing going on with the singer before his sudden demise.

” I have lost a lot of more than that before, you win some, you lose some. This is my story case close. I came here willingly and happily. I knew nothing about how the musician death,” he concluded.