Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Abdulazeez Afolabi better known as Naira Marley’s lawyer, Barr. Gani Arobo has debunk claims of Sam Larry bullying late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba also known as Mohbad during a video shoot.

According to the Naira Marley, the viral video of Sam Larry bullying Mohbad during a music video shoot was not a reflection of what happened.

He said Larry, Mohbad, and Zlatan settled their issue and ate “Amala together after the incident.”

It would be recalled that a video had surfaced online of Larry trying to attack Mohbad but was stopped by Zlatan during a video shoot.

In response to the video, Naira Marley said that the longer version of the video showed the trio together.

However, in a chat with Daddy Freeze, the lawyer insisted that nobody can pin Mohbad’s death to Naira Marley.

He said,‘’As for Naira Marley, I believe very strongly that no matter how hard you look, you will not find a single incident where Naira Marley bullied him”

“Sometimes in June 2023, he came to Elegushi beach and heard some musicians are shooting a musical video, so he wanted to see who they are. Remember that in that video, he said so it’s even you.

“That video is a 9sec video and it will interest you to know that there is a longer version showing these guys eating Amala together after the incident,”