October 8, 2023
Sam Larry Ate Amala With Mohbad, Zlatan During Video Shoot – Naira Marley’s Lawyer

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Abdulazeez Afolabi better known as Naira Marley’s lawyer, Barr. Gani Arobo has debunk claims of Sam Larry bullying late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba also known as Mohbad during a video shoot.

According to the Naira Marley, the viral video of Sam Larry bullying Mohbad during a music video shoot was not a reflection of what happened.

He said Larry, Mohbad, and Zlatan settled their issue and ate “Amala together after the incident.”

It would be recalled that a video had surfaced online of Larry trying to attack Mohbad but was stopped by Zlatan during a video shoot.

In response to the video, Naira Marley said that the longer version of the video showed the trio together.

However, in a chat with Daddy Freeze, the lawyer insisted that nobody can pin Mohbad’s death to Naira Marley.

He said,‘’As for Naira Marley, I believe very strongly that no matter how hard you look, you will not find a single incident where Naira Marley bullied him”

“Sometimes in June 2023, he came to Elegushi beach and heard some musicians are shooting a musical video, so he wanted to see who they are. Remember that in that video, he said so it’s even you.

“That video is a 9sec video and it will interest you to know that there is a longer version showing these guys eating Amala together after the incident,”

 

 

