Sam Altman To Return As OpenAI CEO

According to the report, the former President, Greg Brockman, who quit in protest of Altman’s firing, will return as well.

Sam Altman is set to return as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OpenAI, overcoming an attempted boardroom coup that sent the company into chaos over the past several days.

New Telegraph earlier reported that OpenAI appointed a new CEO following a controversy among the board members

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company said, an “agreement in principle” for Altman to return alongside a new board composed of Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo. D’Angelo is a holdover from the previous board that initially fired Altman on Friday. He remains on this new board to give the previous board some representation, we’re told.

People familiar with the negotiations say that the main job of this small, initial board is to vet and appoint an expanded board of up to 9 people that will reset the governance of OpenAI.

Microsoft, which has invested over $10 billion into the company, wants to have a seat on that expanded board, as does Altman himself. During a press tour this week, CEO Satya Nadella said the company didn’t want any more “surprises.”

We’re told that both sides have agreed to an investigation into this whole saga. That investigation will presumably be done by an outside, independent law firm.

Based on our conversations with the people involved, the very human power struggle at the center of all this seems not yet completely over.

All key parties have posted about the deal for Altman to return, which we’re told is a done deal minus some last-minute paperwork. On X, he said that “everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together.”