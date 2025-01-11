Share

Ahead of the national youth conference set for the first quarter of 2025, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre in Lagos, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to articulate a compelling 30-year vision for Nigeria.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise programme, Pastor Adeyemi emphasized the importance of visionary leadership in driving sustainable development.

Adeyemi who explained the critical role of mindset transformation in achieving long-term progress urged leaders to inspire citizens with clear and actionable goals for the future.

“Mr President needs to come with pictures, 3D of what Nigeria will be like in 30 years’ time.

“No leader will create sustainable change if he or she cannot shift the mindset, and you cannot shift the people’s culture without shifting their beliefs,” he said.

Recounting an interaction with a serving governor, Adeyemi narrated how the governor lamented the lack of vision among his cabinet members, who were more focused on personal gains than collective development.

Adeyemi also criticized the current dynamics of leadership in Nigeria, stating that many leaders fail to prioritize transformative strategies.

He urged the government to adopt new approaches to leadership, rooted in reshaping beliefs and cultivating a progressive mindset among citizens.

In addressing personal development, the cleric noted that sustainable change requires replacing old habits with new ones, as “nature harbours no vacuum.”

He encouraged individuals and leaders to make conscious efforts toward long-term growth and development.

