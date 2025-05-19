Share

As the Ijaw Nation Celebrated Major Isaac Adaka Boro, Ibena Rufus Salvation, the national chairman of Phase 2 of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), has called on youths of the Niger Delta Region to heed to the advise of Dr Dennis Otuaro, PAP Administrator.

Otuaro speaking in Yenagoa during the Boro Day Celebration had advised the youths of the region to embrace the peaceful and inclusive direction the Amnesty Programme is now taking.

Commending his advise, Salvation described Otuaro’s speech as timely and inspiring, especially in calling for peace, unity, and intellectual engagement among the youths of the Niger Delta.

Salvation echoed Otuaro’s call, urging all sons and daughters of Ijaw nation, and the entire Niger Delta region, to stop the “pull-him-down” attitude and instead support one another for the good of the region.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to join Chief Dennis Burutu Otuaro to call on all ijaw sons and daughters and indeed the entire Niger Delta, to follow the legacy of Major Isaac Jasper Adaka Boro.

“Let us learn from Major Isaac Boro’s legacy. He fought for justice and freedom, not division. We must unite, show love to each other, and work together to develop our land as Dr Otuaro advised.

“I want to sincerely commend Dr. Dennis Otuaro for his leadership and commitment to the vision of the programme.

“His focus on transparency, empowerment and peace building has brought real progress to our people.

“Dr. Otuaro is working hard to fulfil the mandate of the Amnesty Programme, and his dedication deserves our support, not unnecessary criticism.

“He stood for unity, justice, and the development of our region. It’s time we put an end to the pull-him-down syndrome that keeps holding us back.

“Let us lift each other up and work together to build a better future for our people.” Salvation stated.

