Salvation, Hope Restored As Mfm Abuja Holds Mid-year Crusade

For Christian faithful in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs, the 2025 Mid-Year crusade held by the Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM), International Headquarters Annex, Wuye, has been an oasis amidst many challenges confronting the world at large.

It was indeed showers of blessings and testimony galore, as the two–day crusade with the theme “Connecting to the God of Wonders” gave a renewed hope to participants who attended the live programme as well as those who connected all over the world via different social media platforms.

The service, which was characterized by fervent prayer, energetic worship, different song ministrations, and miracles, attracted congregants seeking Divine intervention and spiritual renewal was indeed a miracle service.

The Senior Regional Overseer (SRO), Pastor Edwin Etomi, who set the tone for the crusade, affirmed to participants that “God alone has the power to deliver to the uttermost as well as ensure that the only source of Miracles, healing, wonders, breakthroughs and the only one that can make ones greatest expectations to come to pass is God through Jesus Christ.”

Also, he that said the crusade was in line with the Explosive Evangelism Initiative (EEI) vision of the General Overseer of MFM Worldwide, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya which objectives includes: “to capture the world for Christ, as well as for healing of the land as well as individuals of diverse challenges especially people who need deliverance.”

Etomi said the crusade was aimed at winning souls for Christ, to deliver lives from the grip of darkness through deliverance prayers, as well as to let participants know that there are assured promises of victory promised by Christ amidst myriad challenges bedeviling the world at large.

Taking his message from the Bible Book of Proverbs 24:14; 23:18, the Assistant General Overseer (AGO) Pastor Kehinde Adegbolahan who ministered who ministered on the topic ” Connecting to the Blessings of Expectations” revealed that genuine repentance, total submission to God as well as Connecting to God Almighty are the only ways individuals expectations, families expectations, group expectations, nation or world’s expectations could be met.

Adegbolahan defines expectation as living hope that is alive, having strong confidence and boldness for the future, feelings that something great and powerful is about to happen. He called on individuals with great expectations to hate sin with perfect hatred, refuse to submit themselves to the devil as well, and live a life of focus.

His words,” Inside the womb of expectations, there are many blessings. If you remove expectations from a man, the man becomes useless and worthless, unfruitful, empty, unattractive, and visionless. When you remove expectations from a man, you remove the future from him. Expectation is the living hope that’s alive; it’s having feelings that something great, powerful, and glorious is about to happen. There are three types of expectations: God’s expectations, the devil’s expectations, and man’s expectations.

The Pastor spoke on five mysteries of expectation, which are how, when, where, whom, and what God will use to enable an individual to fulfill his or her expectations.

Speaking likewise on Mysteries of affliction, Adegbolahan urged participants to be spiritually alert and declare war against affliction without laziness.

Men, women, and youths, who sought God’s intervention, trooped into the church arena and beamed with smiles at the end of the meeting.