Salvation Hails Pondi, Tantita On Police Excellence Award

The National Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Phase 2, Ibena Rufus Salvation, has congratulated Sir Godfrey Tare Pondi, General Manager, Operations, Tantita Security Services Limited, on his recent Award of Excellence conferred by the Inspector General of Police.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Salvation described the recognition as a well-deserved honour that highlights Pondi’s outstanding leadership and commitment to Nigeria’s fight against crude oil theft and the protection of critical national assets.

He commended the collaborative efforts between private security companies, like Tantita, and government agencies, particularly the Nigerian Police Force, in ensuring the security of oil-producing regions and reinforcing the protection of national resources.

“The recognition from the Nigerian Police Force underscores the significance of your contributions to national security and the protection of Nigeria’s economic lifeline,” Salvation said.

He further lauded Tantita Security Services for its unwavering role in combating oil theft and vandalism in the Niger Delta, emphasizing that the award is a testament to the courage, dedication, and resilience exhibited under Pondi’s leadership.

Salvation urged the Tantita team to remain steadfast in their commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s oil infrastructure and supporting broader national security efforts.

“This award should serve as an inspiration to continue your vital mission of protecting the country’s resources and contributing to its economic stability. I am proud of the professionalism and determination your team has consistently demonstrated,” the statement concluded.

Tantita Security Services, operated under the leadership of former militant leader Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has been at the forefront of private-sector collaboration with the Nigerian government in securing the country’s oil assets and curbing illegal bunkering.

