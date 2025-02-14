Salvation Commends NSA, Otuaro For Achievements

Share

Ibena Rufus Salvation, the National Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Phase 2, has applauded Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), and the PAP Administrator, Dennis Burutu Otuaro, for their achievements under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He also commended their efforts in restoring the programme’s integrity and ensuring its original beneficiaries benefit fully.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday in Yenagoa, Ibena dismissed the recent attacks on the PAP leadership and described the critics as evil and enemies of progress.

He alleged that those behind the attacks were individuals who exploited the programme during the past administrations through fraudulent activities, including contract scams, misallocation of empowerment equipment, and illegal training schemes.

Expressing satisfaction with the ongoing reforms, Ibena stated that the blocking of loopholes by the current leadership has prevented further financial leakages and corruption, adding that the programme is now benefiting its rightful owners rather than being manipulated by fraudulent actors.

Ibena further lauded the synergy between the NSA, the PAP Administrator, and the Chairman of Tantita Security Company, Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), stating that their collaboration has significantly contributed to maintaining peace and stability in the Niger Delta region.

He reaffirmed his confidence in the PAP’s current leadership, stating that the ongoing reforms will ensure that fraudulent activities within the program will never be business as usual again.

He urged Niger Delta stakeholders to support the administration’s efforts in restoring the credibility of the Amnesty Programme.

He said:” For years, the Amnesty Programme was hijacked by fraudsters who enriched themselves at the expense of rightful beneficiaries but today, with the right leadership in place, the system is being cleaned up and the funds are reaching the people it was meant for.

“Those who exploited this Programme in the past are the ones resisting these changes. They are the very people who defrauded the office in previous governments. They awarded fake contracts, looted empowerment equipment and conducted fraudulent training programs.

“They are the enemies of progress but they will not succeed. We must all rally around this administration to ensure the programme fulfils its original purpose.

“This kind of partnership is what we need to sustain peace and development in our region. The NSA, the PAP Administrator, and Tompolo are working tirelessly to ensure stability, and we must support their efforts.

“This collaboration is exactly what the region needs. It is a strong signal that the government is serious about addressing the root causes of unrest and ensuring that the Amnesty Programme serves its true beneficiaries,” he said.

