Salvation Attributes OPEC’s Recognition Of Improved Oil Production To Tantita’s Effort

The National Chairman of Phase 2 ex-agitators under the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Ibena Rufus Salvation, has attributed OPEC’s recent acknowledgment of Nigeria’s improved oil production to the efforts of Tantita Security Services.

Ibena who stated this on Sunday in Yenagoa, said the performance of Tantita Security Services, chaired by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has played a key role in safeguarding oil facilities, curbing theft, and boosting national output.

He commended Tompolo’s leadership style, describing him as a selfless figure who always prioritizes the welfare of his people.

Highlighting the social impact of the security contract, Ibena noted that over 40,000 Niger Delta youths across all ethnic groups have secured employment through Tantita.

He argued that this makes the initiative more effective than some government agencies with much larger budget allocations.

He appealled to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to expand the Tantita contract, saying an enlargement of the deal would create more jobs, strengthen security in the oil-rich region, and significantly raise Nigeria’s oil and gas production.

He said: “OPEC has acknowledged that Nigeria has met its oil production target, and this is due to the capacity demonstrated by Tompolo and his team; Kestin Pondi, Godfrey Pondi, and Matthew Tonlagha.

“Tantita is like a silver bullet. Tompolo has consistently projected and protected the interest of his people, never thinking of his personal gains. That is the true ideology of his leadership and the reason his followers remain committed.

“Compared to certain ministries and agencies with huge funds, Tantita and Tompolo’s team are delivering better results in both oil security and community empowerment.

“Stakeholders in the oil industry have often stressed the importance of community-driven partnerships in solving oil sector challenges and Tantita model under Tompolo’s leadership is proof that this approach really works.”