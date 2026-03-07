Salvaging South East Roads

Since the beginning of the 1999 democratic dispensation, there has been public outcry over the state of federal roads in the South East, and OKEY MADUFORO reports on the efforts of successive administrations in the country to salvage the near hopeless situation.

Late President Shehu Shagari must be very unhappy over the federal roads constructed by his administration while in office.

To his credit the current expressways across the geopolitical zone and parts of the South South geopolitical zones were constructed under his watch.

Before then a trip from Onitsha to Enugu was made through the ancient colonial routes which had been a death trap consuming several lives and property as it were until the advent of Shagari administration between 1979 and 1983; ever since no effort had been made to rehabilitate those roads which had become dilapidated.

It also became a campaign sing song for successive governments at the National level while some state governments tried without success to give them facelift.

The introduction of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency( FEMA ) didn’t avail much as work on those roads was mere palliative. The regime of Goodluck Jonathan also made a scratch on the surface while it was alleged that those efforts were selective and ditto for the immediate past regime of Late Muhammadu Buhari.

Era of hopelessness

From Aba-Umuahia to Ikot Ekpene Road leading to Akwa-Ibom State has been a sorry sight as vehicles would swim past the muddy flood of what is left of that highway built several decades ago and after such a long excruciating trip, the drivers would have to visit the panel beaters who smile to the bank daily.

One sorry spot in the past 20 years is the boundary between Awka and Enugu states housing the livestock market with the Northern settlements. It is a yearly ritual for heavy duty vehicles to crash into the flood on that spot which is not up to 1,000, meters a situation that has been the bane of the transportation sector and system in the area.

However the advent of the regime of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu appears to have jump started the process of giving the area the much needed attention. At a recently inspection of projects in the South East Minister for works Engr Dave Umahi and his team of Engineers along Enugu – Awka expressway took reporters round those projects.

Most importantly is the MTN Tax Credit scheme which is being exe- cuted by the Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) which spans from Enugu end to Onitsha. Engr Ruben Smart Udom Okpi Federal Controller of Works, Enugu State, stated that; “So far so good: at the sections in Enugu we did our best and they are okay you see the job being handled by SkCC while the 12 km section in Enugu is being handled by the RCC under Tax Credit Scheme and the contractor is MTN.

“So that section they are just building the shoulders and that is why to you, you may think that noting is going on “But the Hon Minister has given instructions and all that they have to do is to build up the shoulders and the carriageway asphalt and build in it.

“We adhere to instructions and we are going to work even in the rainy seasons and when we do borrow to fill with laterite you see that during rainy seasons it can’t work and use stone base and mix it with cement and even when it rains you would see that the rain is helping you to do your work.

“We shall achieve that in the outstanding 23 kms and by May when part of the project would be commissioned you would see the difference.

“Some sections of the road is being done with CRCB that means concrete while some sections are asphalt.

“The sections you saw in Enugu were from here and this is because prices of materials are going up so we make use of what we got from here”.

Also speaking, Engr Augustine Emeka Opara Federal Controller of Works Anambra State noted that; “This Amasea livestock market junction has been a problem year in, year out.

“It would be a permanent resolution of the problem to whatever that is going on here and we have been in Anambra, and all the trailers that go through here have always caused a gridlock but with the help of the Hon Minister on site on a daily basis, the contractor is doing well and this section has been completed with second binder and we have just about 800 meters to join 51 to 49 which is the Immigration Junction.

The time for completion from here to Immigration Junction will be around the month of June”. On his part, Engr Tochukwu Onuora Project Manager reorienting MTN Nigeria explained that; “The MTN is specifically impressed with the quality and pace of work.

“The length of the road is 107 km of dual carriageway, and ministry of works is working hand in hand with the MTN on ensuring the completion of the 104 km of civil carriageway. It is comprehensive it is extensive and currently being supervised by the federal ministry of works at the cost of about N202 billion”.

Bar Chioma Eze the Senior Special Assistant to President on Community Engagement was full of praise for the administration of Tinubu. Eze said: “I have to say thank you to Mr President and I want to appreciate our President that at this time, the Igbo Nation is being remembered.

“I was a Commissioner in Eboyi State and even before them we did not have any Federal road anywhere in the state and in Igbo land but President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has changed the narrative b the commencement of road construction in Igbo land and he is building roads and doing continuous reinforcement to make sure that all our trucks will no longer have problems especially at that spot in Ekpoma where vehicles fall but today that spot has been taken care of permanently.

“All our heavy duty vehicles are now passing through from Enugu to Onitsha you see complete dual carriageway, and it takes a man of vision like Mr President to do that. Even the Onitsha to Owerri axis that was broken into two, when Mr President heard about it he sent the Hon Minister to go for inspection and the road is under construction now.

Also, from Enugu to Abakaliki is under construction and from Enugu to Aba and to Port Harcourt. For the first in this country people going to Bonny Island will no longer go by boat because there is a road from Port Harcourt to Bonny Island, and we want to thank Mr President for that”.

Minister for works Engr Dave Umahi boasted that all roads being constructed by the Tinubu regime would last for about 100 years. Umahi stated: “First of all I am very impressed with the work being done by RCC which is using resources concrete to do about 23 km of road; the first 20 km have been completed we just have 13 km all on concrete that would last to the next 100 years and then we have the MTN project which is a total of 104 km.

“And they have sub contractor which is Niger Cat. Niger Cat is doing a good job and RCC is doing a good job. “We have seen that within the next two weeks what would be left with Niger Cat will be zero on their own section and what would be left of RCC would be 23 km.

“Now I am giving a different directive to RCC and I want my Engineers to listen and I want the controllers to listen. “You see the design of the project is first binder, second binder, and wearing. If you do the primmer everything is 94,000 per square meters and I can do my concrete which will last the next 100 years which is about 92,000 per square meter.

Why should I do asphalt instead of concrete and no body guarantees asphalt for more than 15 year in this country but we do concrete on our roads under President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and we guarantee it to last for next 100 years. “So my directive now effective from today is that the 23 km of RCC / MTN Cash Credit Project should be executed as such with inner shoulder and outer shoulder and build it up with laterite and build it up to the existing level of the asphalt”.

Umahi noted that the sustained inspection of road projects across the country is to ensure that Nigerians get value for their tax payers money.

“Even if this road misses the next rainy season which is not supposed to because our last agreement with the MTN is that it would be completed by April but unfortunately it will not be completed and we don’t want single water to touch the road,” the Minister said.

“We are moving from asphalt to concrete and you have seen the beauty of the coastal roads, you have seen the beauty of what we are doing on our roads, concrete on East West Road, Trans -Sahara, Lagos Calabar, and Sokoto- Badagri is about to start”

He charged the people of the South East geopolitical zone to be appreciative of the massive road projects being executed by President Tinubu administration.

“And so to the South East people, when I went on this road driving myself I had every cause to be bolder and to tell our people boldly including those that may not be seen that they can use touch light and see because the President has done quite a lot for us and no amount of hate speech will stop all the great work that the President has done for us.

There was no single Federal Government project throughout when I was Governor for eight years and as a Deputy Governor for four years and party chairman, but now we are having.

“The quality of what the Presi- dent is doing will remain a legacy, so I ask the South East people to stand with the President and support the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda”.