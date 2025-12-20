The Medium Security Custodial Centre, Lagos, came alive with music, excitement, and renewed hope on Friday, as renowned Nigerian singer, Yinka Lawanson “Lamboginny” partnered with the Centre for Legal Support and Inmate Rehabilitation (CELSIR) to host the SALT Musical Concert within the facility.

The event attracted top Nigerian music artists and entertainment personalities, transforming the custodial centre into a vibrant platform for positive engagement and rehabilitation through music.

The concert was attended by the Controller of Corrections, Lagos State Command, Mr Daramola George, who delivered the opening address and officially declared the event open.

The programme commenced under the supervision of the Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) in charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Mr Daniel Ogu.

According to the PRO, NCS, Lagos State Command, Mr Osho Onimisi, artists who graced the occasion included Skales, the “Shake Body” crooner; Korede Bello; and Teni, who delivered a masterclass performance that thrilled both inmates and officers.

Other performers and contributors included Seyi Shodimu, legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt, DJ Kaywise, and on-air personalities such as VJ Adams, among many others.

Inmates actively participated in the event, won gifts, and expressed visible joy and excitement, clearly underscoring the positive impact of recreational and creative engagement as essential tools for rehabilitation and reformation.

The success of this initiative is a testament to the visionary and exemplary leadership of the Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, MFR, mni, whose approval and continuous support for such programmes advance holistic inmate rehabilitation through constructive recreational activities.

Special appreciation is extended to the Assistant Controller of Corrections (ACC), Dr Adenike Sheyindemi, Gender Advisor, Nigerian Correctional Service, for her significant role in ensuring the success of the concert.

The Nigerian Correctional Service remains committed to holistic inmate rehabilitation through programmes that promote personal development, mental well-being, and successful social reintegration.