Salt Awareness Week: CAPPA Urges FG To Fast-Track Salt Reduction Regulation

As Nigeria marks World Salt Awareness Week 2025, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has urged the Federal Government to expedite the regulation of salt content in processed and packaged foods as part of efforts to combat the country’s rising burden of hypertension, cardiovascular disease, stroke, and kidney failure.

In a statement issued to commemorate the awareness week, CAPPA cited World Health Organization (WHO) data which identifies salt reduction as one of the most cost-effective strategies to improve population health.

While WHO Member States aim to reduce global salt intake by 30 per cent by the end of 2025, many, including Nigeria, are not on track to meet this target.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMoH&SW), Nigerians consume between seven and nine grams of salt daily—well above the WHO’s recommended maximum of five grams (equivalent to two grams of sodium).

This excess sodium intake is responsible for at least 10 per cent of deaths related to cardiovascular disease in the country and is a key factor in the increasing rate of hypertension, which currently affects over 35 per cent of Nigerian adults.

“This is too heavy a burden for the health sector to bear,” said Akinbode Oluwafemi, Executive Director of CAPPA. “The issue is a major contributor to Nigeria’s alarming burden of non-communicable diseases.”

Oluwafemi reaffirmed CAPPA’s support for the National Guideline for Sodium Reduction, recently launched by the FMoH&SW, and called for enhanced collaboration with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), which is currently drafting the regulatory framework.

The statement also highlighted the influence of cultural practices, urbanisation, deceptive marketing, and shifting dietary patterns as factors driving increased consumption of ultra-processed foods rich in salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats.

“This makes mandatory front-of-pack warning labels on food products a necessity,” the statement added. “Manufacturers must also be compelled to reformulate their products to reduce salt content without compromising quality.”

World Salt Awareness Week, observed globally from May 12 to 18, aims to raise awareness about the health risks of excessive salt intake and promote healthier dietary habits.

