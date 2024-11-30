Salo Makes First Social Media Appearance After Surviving Gunshot

Share

Nigerian TikToker, Ojesanmi Afeez, better known as Salo has made his first appearance on social media following the Lekki shooting incident.

New Telegraph recalls that Salo was recently involved in a gunshot incident in Lekki and was rushed to Perez Medical Care Hospital in Lekki for emergency medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham provided an update on Salo’s health, revealing that a total of ₦12 million has been spent so far, with additional financial support still required.

READ ALSO:

She extended her deepest gratitude to notable figures, including Zlatan, for their generous donations.

A health update revealed Salo to be in high spirits, conversing enthusiastically.

In the clip, Salo is seen lying in a hospital bed, accompanied by a woman who appears to be his mother, posing for the camera.

Watch the video below….

Share

Please follow and like us: