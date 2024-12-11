Share

Popular TikToker, Ojesanmi Afeez, better known as Salo has sparked reactions after revealing that he was shot three times by hired assassins who attempted to kill him.

Following his release from the hospital, Salo in a viral video on his TikTok page made shocking allegations, claiming that the shooters were hired killers, not robbers.

He expressed confusion over why the assassins targeted him, questioning why figures like Portable and DJ Chicken were spared while he was not.

He wondered what he had done to deserve such an attack, adding that they could have simply beaten him up instead of attempting to kill him.

His revelation has however stirred reaction on social media with many who took their comment section to share their thoughts on the incident, questioning how Portable and DJ Chicken is relating to the incident

oluwo_kogi: “Salo done start again Shey na portable and chicken shoot an gun must he call chicken e done start again oo make una warm am na.”

Amb Ayyy: “as chicken no pity am we dey complain.”

ISHOLA : “Nah chicken I Dey wait for .”

morecash1: “Why you want make dem kill portable and DJ chicken.”

@owolabi-power⚒️: “u don cross na . u just started… u don forget na u dey shout abrakaya.”

Ade gold: “So does one no get family? U don start again hmmmmm.”

Robinson Godmade: “Na u first start now if chicken start now u go run .”

ojomo 01: “u for don die self because those people ur mention didn’t have family see person way god give second chance enu po.”

— Lips gurl❤️‍: “Na because say ur leg don done na why u dey talk assuming dem don Killna heaven u go dey do live.”

abbe_29: “Ino say e go still scatter online wen e come back, dragging go start soon.”

ØLÚWÀ DÁMÍLÁRÈ: “Na this same mouth….Ome people get MADARICON, now salo fans go talk say he no talk anything…what’s the meaning of this.”

