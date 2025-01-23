Salo Accuses Naira Marley Of Shooting Him In Lekki

Share

Nigerian TikToker, Ojesanmi Afeez Opeyemi, also known as Oloba Salo has accused Afrobeat singer, Naira Marley of shooting him in Lekki, Lagos State last year.

New Telegraph recalls that Salo was shot three times by unknown assailants at Lekki, and was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Following his recovery, Salo in a viral video via his Tiktok page was seen ranting while accusing Naira Marley and his boys of being behind his attack.

According to the TikTok star, he was shot three times, adding that his accusations were not for clout.

In the video, Salo disclosed that he doesn’t fear him or what his boys will do to him. He also claimed that he had evidence to support his allegations and had chosen not to speak out about the incident until now. READ ALSO: Salo Breaks Silence After Surviving Gunshot At Lekki.

"I just decided to keep quiet all this while. It was Naira Marley and his boys that sh*t me and I have the evidence. "Naira shall not make it in life, Mohbad's Spirit will judge him. "They fired three bull£ts at me. Can Naira Marley survive just two bull£ts upon all his madness? "You can come and sho*t me again. To people saying I just want to trend, is it Naira Marley whose glory is gone that I will use to trend?" Watch the video with link

