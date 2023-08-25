Sally Mbanefo Foundation: Empowering Youths For A Brighter Future

‘Our youths believe that Nigeria’s future should not be bound by divi- sion into states or tribes or religious groupings but should be in the unity of our purpose; the beauty of our collective vision and by burning our desire to create a viable playing field of opportunities for the greatness of all our youth, rich or poor.’ß –– Sally Mbanefo (Addressing Nigeri- an youths on her empowerment program)

The motive is motivational. The purpose is patriotic and the method is most impactful. The life-changing paradigm of empowering the young, talented, creative Nigerians to know how to fish, rather than providing them with a one-off fish dish comes of course, from the rare gems. These are the priceless pearls of diamond and gold, beaming brilliant rays of homely hope even in the dark pits of poverty, penury, hunger and despair. But making the desired difference, outside the corridors of power are the patriots who truly care for the needy amongst us.

And that is all because they see the beaming rays of the smiling sun even behind the passing, cumulous clouds. Who else could one be talking about, at this perilous moment of the dire economic situation in the land boasting of 133 million extremely poor citizens, if not Mrs. Sally Mbanefo. But who really is she, and what exactly has she brought and still bringing to the youth-empowerment table?

The answer, as recently presented as a first-hand information from her through the Project Director of the Sally Foundation, Ayo Omotoso, the tourism impresario who is currently the Chairman, Tourism Committee of the Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, AACCI, Nigeria is simply soul-lifting. In her words: “My personal journey is deeply intertwined with the meritocratic spirit of Nigeria’s southwest region.

Throughout my career spanning over 35 years, as a product of the private sector, I have been a success story having cut my teeth in banking for over 25 years, close to 10 years in Oil and Gas industry, and served in top executive positions across global brands such as Lafarge Cement Africa and Coca Cola Africa”. But what happened after that? This is what she has to say: “Much later, I obeyed a call to serve the federal government as Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC).

That was where I promoted and campaigned vigorously for domestic tourism to cherish what we have within. “Subsequently, I was honoured to serve as Honourable Commissioner for Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Solid Minerals, Tertiary Education, Science, Innovation and ICT as well as Diaspora ministry before the Petroleum Ministry for Anambra State under Governor Willy Obiano’s administration”.

The critical question several Nigerians want to know is what really inspired her to venture into the art and science of youth empowerment? Her response: “As a gesture of gratitude to the South-West, having spent my entire career there, twelve years ago, I quietly established an Education Trust Fund in the heart of Lagos at the Holy Cross Cathedral with the then Parish Priest; Monsignor Paschal Nwaezeapu where I began mentoring and leadership development programmes for the youths every Sunday.

At this point and to further serve the needs of the women and youths, I veered into entrepreneurship where I set up a microfinance bank for the NGO and a tax audit firm working for Lagos State.” Inspiring you would agree. Yes, of course! But what were the next steps taken to further her dreams? “This experience helped me wholeheartedly to dedicate my energy to their personal needs, which were mainly educational.

I set aside a monthly allowance for the Youth of Lagos Island, covering 50 to 100 youth a month, for the past 12 years in addition to my coaching and mentoring programmes”. Incidentally, she knew as rightly stated by the Greek philosopher, Diogene that: “The foundation of every state is the education of its youth”. It would be interesting therefore, to understand what underscored the expansion of her impactful vision. .

Said she: “This initiative quickly extended beyond Lagos, reaching cities and communities across Nigeria. From my tenure as Director- Genergan to support two schools in Benue State and later birthed a new school called Bonum International Academy. That was followed by our work in Yola, Abuja, and other states, the foundation’s reach expanded, touching the lives of countless young individuals. The Old People’s home in Anambra is still part of our youth development projects as well as an IDP camp in Adamawa.”

Within her humble heart of a humanist she knows that: “Youth is the gift of nature, but age is a work of art”, as the Polish poet, Stanislaw Jerzy Lec aptly stated. So, as she gets to meet again, with several young Nigerians, many of who are talented but lacking the financial muscle to drive their dreams forward to the light of day, on the 30th of August, 2023 there at Lamb Court Club House, 308 Close ,Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos she has words of inspiration and hope to give: “Our past achievements are singular, but woven with a common thread.

To our youths whose hope are shattered, we will restore your hope. To our youths who long for peace, stability and job security… and to all those who profess that the dreams of our founding fathers have burnt out, we assure you that the flames can be rekindled.” Giving a testimony at one of her programs Mrs. Mbanefo proudly stated that: “I am delighted to introduce Kelvin, one of the first Lagos Island youths who benefited from the foundation and a shining example of our commitment to education and empowerment.

Kelvin, who pursued studies in Mauritius with my support, stands before you as a testament to what dedication and opportunity can achieve. He is now part of the foundation’s effort to open the doors of opportunity to the disadvantage youths. Among others are youths sent to Germany”. This of course, is most commendable. And it reminds one of the patriotic efforts of Prof. Eyo Ita, who as the National Leader of the Nigerian Youth Movement, NYM, back in 1934 urged the youth to discover their worth.

As he stated then: “Youths in other countries are driving forward, building themselves and their people, making their homelands beautiful, bright and stimulating, raising them to higher, loftier heights. This is the day of the Nigerian Youth. It must build a new social order, for whereas yesterday belonged to our fathers, today and the immediate tomorrow is ours./We can and must shape it according to our needs and desires”.

Years later, on the 3rd of December 2018. the founder of Activate Success International Foundation, Love Idoko, hosted the event tagged National Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Programme (YEEP) at the International Conference Center, Abuja to empower youths in the country. In attendance then were music star, Tu- face Idibia, Nollywood star and law maker Desmond Elliot and the CEO of flying Doctors West Africa, Dr Ola Brown Orekunrin.

In all of this, it is most thematically relevant that Mrs. Mbanefo has raised the youth-empowerment flag flying higher, and going further to make them still believe in the potentials still inherent in the country, at a time many of their peers are japaing to foreign shores. As she reminded the youth: “When there was despair and hopelessness across the nation, our fathers unit- ed their efforts to see a new nation emerge into real independence with a new sense of common purpose. We believe and we will”.As the Sally Mbanefo Foundation’s popular slogan goes: “Young Lives Matter, I no go japa”. Big kudos to her!