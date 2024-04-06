Sallah: Yari Distributes 380 Cows To APC Stakeholders In Zamfara

In a bid to make the forthcoming sallah festivities in Zamfara State more memorable, Senator Abdulaziz Yari has flagged off the distribution of 380 cows to the All Progressive Congress (APC) leaders, stakeholders and the families of those who mostly are destitute in the state.

This was disclosed shortly after the distribution ceremony of the cows in Gusau which was led by the Chairman, Senator Yari Political Organization, Alhaji Lawal M Liman, adding that, Senator Yari has provided 380 cows to distribute to the concerned beneficiaries after considering the cost of living.

“Yari, the former Zamfara governor representing Zamfara West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has decided to assist considering the fact that, members of the APC in the state are now on the opposition, therefore, things could be difficult.

“The beneficiaries of the gesture include State, Local Government and Ward executives of the APC.

“Other beneficiaries of the gesture include Islamic scholars, youth and women groups and associations as well as community leaders in the state.

“Nine of the 14 local government areas of the state have already collected cows allocated to them.

“We are working to extend the allocations of the remaining Five LGAs and other categories of the beneficiaries’’ Liman said.

He commended the former governor for his concern for the people of the state, especially for those at the grassroots.

Liman urged other political officeholders to emulate the former governor in extending the dividend of democracy to the electorates.

Liman called on Muslims to use the remaining days of Ramadan to pray for peace and stability in the state and in Nigeria in general.