Sallah: Senator Wamakko Frees 60 Inmates In Sokoto

The Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Alhaji Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has again secured the release of over 60 inmates serving various jail terms for different offences in various custodial centres in the state.

This has been the Senator’s tradition over the years since 2015 to date, as a way of reducing the number of cases that have been dumped and decongesting the custodial centres.

The gesture was coming as part of Senator Wamakko’s relentless invaluable efforts to improve the lives of the people in general.

The State Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Nasir Muhammad Binji, represented by one of the Directors in the Ministry, Barrister Mustapha Abubakar said that, although some of the inmates were docked for cases that happened out of their will, some of them were destined to be there.

He admonished the freed inmates to steer clear of the same mistakes that would take them back to the custodial centres.

He further commended the leadership style and the unwavering commitment of Senator Wamakko, who he said has been routinely being a dogged benefactor to the less- privileged.

In his submission, the representative of Senator, Barrister Bashir Mu’azu Jodi while congratulating the ex-convicts, further said that it was disheartening to hear the stories that put some of them into custody.

He called on other stakeholders in the state to put in their hands in saving innocent lives from the custodial centres.

Also commenting, Secretary of the foundation, Barrister Abdulhamid Zubairu, said each inmate was presented with transport fees to be able to go home and reunite with families.

He added that the gesture to the freed inmates by Senator Wamakko was meant to enable them to celebrate the Sallah festival with their families and charged them to be good ambassadors while in society.

Among the freed inmates there was a woman. Garba Usman, one of the ex-convicts thanked the Senator for the gesture and prayed to Allah the Almighty to reward him abundantly.

The event was held at the Sokoto North Senatorial Office, Sokoto.