Sallah: Osun Residents Laud O-Tram Officials For Maintaining Traffic Flow

Officials of the Osun State Traffic Marshal otherwise known as O-TRAM have been commended for their efforts in ensuring free flow of traffic across the State during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

This is just as the Director of Transport Operations at the Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Waheed Ayodeji Oyewole, was eulogized for adequately deploying the officers round major cities of the state for the Eid celebrations.

Residents of Osogbo and other major towns across the state lauded the swift deployment of O-TRAM officers to ensure free flow of traffic as a result of influx of many vehicles into the state for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The residents described the efforts of the O-TRAM officials as highly commendable, stressing that they played a huge role in ensuring that the intra-city roads were free of accidents during the Sallah celebrations.

