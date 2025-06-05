Sallah: Osun Rep Distributes Rams, Food Items, Clothing

Share

In the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Bamidele Salam, distributed rams, food items, and clothing across his constituency.

Salam, who represents Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, and Ejigbo Federal Constituency of Osun State, said, “Ileya is not just a celebration; it is a symbol of sacrifice, faith, and our collective humanity. In these challenging times, we must do more than pray for our people; we must show up for them with action. That is why this intervention is not charity, it is a duty.”

Dozens of rams, hundreds of bags of rice, cooking essentials, and festive clothing packages were distributed to ensure no one is left behind during the sacred Ileya festivities.

The event was attended by religious leaders, traditional rulers, party stakeholders, and community development associations, who praised the lawmaker’s consistent efforts in championing the welfare of his constituents. Many described this year’s outreach as one of the largest in recent memory.

Beyond festive support, the distribution is part of Salam’s wider commitment to responsive and people-centered governance.

As the distribution continues within the constituency, the lawmaker called for unity and shared responsibility.

“Let us celebrate in peace, uphold the values of sacrifice and compassion, and continue to build a society where no one is left behind,” he stated.

