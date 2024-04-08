Sallah: Osun NSCDC Deploys 1,500 Personnel For Adequate Security

The Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun State Command, Michael Adaralewa Ph.D has urged Muslim faithful across the country to be watchful, imbibe the culture of moderation and celebrate within the confines of the law during this year eid-el-fitr celebration.

Commandant Adaralewa while addressing officers and men at the state command in Osogbo, Osun State capital said, 1,500 personnel were drawn from the Special female squad, Swift action response, Anti-vandalism unit, Armed Squad, Crisis Management, Intelligence and surveillance unit, Anti-Kidnapping and Cultism unit for overt and covert operations for adequate security of lives and property.

He charged them to work in synergy with other sister agencies in the state and discharge their duties with diligence and a high level of professionalism for a hitch-free celebration.

Commandant Adaralewa, according to the NSCDC spokesperson, ASC Kehinde Adeleke, stressed further that the patrol team would cover the state while some personnel would be deployed to strategic locations, also praying grounds, recreation centres, malls, marketplaces, critical national assets would be secured before during and after the celebrations.

The Osun NSCDC boss therefore called on members of the public to report suspicious movement and persons in their environment to the nearest security agency, saying security is everybody’s business.

The Commandant on behalf of Officers and Men heartily felicitates the Muslim faithful as they celebrate this year‘s eid-el-fitr, urging them to use this period to pray for Peace, stability and Progress of the country.