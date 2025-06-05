Sallah: NRC Adds Extra Trip To Lagos-Ibadan Services

Share

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has added an extra trip to its Lagos-Ibadan Train Service (LITS) for today in response to the increased passenger demand during festive period.

The Managing Director of NRC, Dr Kayode Opeifa, stated this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos. The statement was signed by the Acting Deputy Director, Public Relations, NRC, Mr Callistus Unyimadu. Opeifa said the timing from Lagos to Ibadan was: 8a.m., 1.55 p.m., (additional trip) and 4p.m.

He added that Ibadan to Lagos was 8.00 a.m., 11.03 a.m., (additional trip) and 4.46 p.m. He said the 4p.m. train would now depart at 4.46 p.m.)

“Additionally, in the spirit of Eid-alkabir and to ensure smooth travel for Muslim faithful and other passengers on the Warri-Itakpe corridor, the NRC will operate a special train service on June 5. “This day, June 5, would ordinarily be a non- operational day reserved for maintenance.”

