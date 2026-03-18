Sallah: Nasarawa Speaker Doles Out N30m To Constituents

…announces plans to commence scholarship scheme worth N30 million.

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Danladi Jatau has distributed 1000 bags of rice and over N10 million cash to his constituents in the spirit of sallah celebration.

Speaking during the distribution of the items on Tuesday at his residence in Garaku, Kokona Local Government Area of the state, Jatau said the gesture was to improve the standard of living of the people of his constituency.

He said, “Last year, Christmas, I spent over N30 million to distribute rice and cash to the people of my constituency.

“And today, I am also distributing 1000 bags of rice and over N10 million cash totalling N30 million in the spirit of Sallah celebration.

“This is to improve on the standard of living of our people before, during and after sallah”, he said.

Urging the beneficiaries not to sell the rice but to use it for the purpose meant for. The speaker also urged those yet to benefit from his gesture to be patient, assuring them of better days ahead.

He urged the people of his constituency to continue to support the governor Abdullahi Sule administration to succeed.

The speaker also urged the people of his constituency to support the Governorship aspirant that Gov. Sule will anoint to succeed him in 2027.

Besides, the Speaker used the medium to congratulate new executive members of the party for their emergence during the State, local government and ward congresses of the party, and commended stakeholders for their peaceful conduct during the congresses.

The Speaker announced that he has set aside N30 million for scholarships to be distributed to less privileged students of Karu/Keffi/Kokona Federal constituency.

This, he said, is to reduce the burden of school fees on their parents and guardians.

Jatau further urged the people of Kokona Local Government Area to continue to shun religious and ethnic politics as well as embrace unity and peace, irrespective of their affiliations.