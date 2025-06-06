Sallah: Keep Hope Alive, Presidential Aide Celebrates Muslim Students

Share

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Students’ Engagement, Comrade Sunday Asefon, has rejoiced with Muslim students across the nation and those in the diaspora, on the festive occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

Asefon, in his congratulatory message made available to New Telegraph on Friday in Ado-Ekiti urged Nigerian students to keep hope alive and be rest assured that they have a brighter future awaiting them with the reforms being engineered by President Tinubu.

The former President, National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS), saluted the resilience and innovative spirits of Nigerian students in the face of challenges, praying that God will reward their labour with bountiful blessings.

Particularly, Asefon appealed to his colleagues to always be compassionate, kind to one another and perceive God as the sole decider of their fates, as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim, the father of Faith.

He said this period offers opportunity to showcase generosity to the needy and reflect on how the nation can progress through collective will of all the citizens.

“On behalf of Mr president, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. I celebrate with you on this special and joyous occasion of Eid al-Adha.

“I extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt wishes to all Muslim students and their families across the nation.

“As we celebrate this sacred day marked by faith, sacrifice, and compassion, may it bring peace to your hearts, unity to our campuses, and renewed strength in your academic and personal pursuits.

“Your dedication, resilience, and values continue to inspire hope for a brighter future. May this Eid bring joy, blessings, and fulfillment to you and your loved ones. Eid Mubarak”, Asefon said.

Share