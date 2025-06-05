Sallah: Kalu Donates Rams, Others To Abia Muslim Community

Share

In celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, donated rams, bags of rice, and other food items to the Muslim community in Abia State.

Presenting the donations to the Muslim faithful led by HRH Sarki Bello in Bende Local Government Area, Kalu encouraged the community to use the occasion to spread love and bring joy to the indigent.

He reaffirmed his commitment to championing the welfare of his constituents by ensuring the dividends of democracy reach all.

Wishing the community a joyous celebration, Kalu, who also represents Bende Federal Constituency, appealed to the Muslim faithful and all Nigerians to continue to pray for and support the government.

In response, Bello, leader of the Abia Muslim Community, expressed gratitude for Kalu’s generosity, noting that the donation helped ensure a harmonious and joyful Sallah celebration.

“On behalf of the Muslim community, we appreciate His Excellency, the Deputy Speaker, for remembering us and making sure we celebrate this Sallah in happiness and unity. May God bless him abundantly with long life and continued success,” he said.

