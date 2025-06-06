Sallah: HoCSF Urges Civil Servants To Serve With Integrity

Share

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Esther Walson-Jack, has extended warm felicitations to civil servants across the country as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha.

In a message released to the press on Friday, Walson-Jack conveyed her best wishes to all civil servants and their families during the festive season.

“In line with the spirit of the season, I extend my warm wishes to all civil servants and their families on the occasion of Eid al-Adha,” she stated.

She used the opportunity to remind public servants of their collective duty to serve the nation with humility, integrity, and renewed commitment to national progress.

“As we commemorate this sacred festival, be reminded of our shared responsibility to serve with humility, integrity, and a renewed commitment to the progress of our beloved nation,” she said.

Walson-Jack further urged civil servants to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, patriotism, and service delivery in their daily duties.

“May this season bring peace to your hearts, blessings to your homes, and purpose to your service,” she added.

