Sallah Gifts: Edo Islamic Council Expresses Appreciation To Gov Okpebholo

Share

The Edo State Islamic Council has expressed profound gratitude to Governor Monday Okpebholo for his generous donation of rams, cows, and bags of rice to Muslims across the state in celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

In a statement issued in Benin City, the Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Abdulazeez Igbinidu, said the gifts enabled many Muslims to observe the festival with ease, despite the current economic challenges.

He noted that the League of Imams, various Muslim organisations, youth and women groups, as well as the Arewa community in Edo State, were deeply appreciative of the governor’s kind gesture and offered prayers for his continued success.

“The quality of the items, as well as their timely and transparent distribution, marked a notable improvement over previous efforts,” Alhaji Igbinidu said.

“We are humbled and sincerely thankful to His Excellency for the palliatives extended to the Muslim community. On behalf of Edo Muslims, we pledge our continued support and collaboration with his administration in the drive toward holistic development.”

He emphasized that their gratitude was in accordance with Islamic teachings, which enjoin Muslims to appreciate those who support them along life’s journey.

Alhaji Igbinidu also assured the state government of the Council’s commitment to equitable distribution of the items among worshippers in various mosques across the state.

He prayed for enduring peace, unity, and prosperity under the governor’s leadership and asked Almighty Allah to guide and strengthen Governor Okpebholo and his team, granting them the wisdom to steer Edo State toward greater progress and service to humanity.

Share