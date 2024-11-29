Sallah Gift Scam: Gov. Aliyu Receives C’ttee’s Report, Vows To Retrieve Missing Funds

Share

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has vowed to retrieve the misappropriated N30,000 Sallah gifts meant for Local Government and Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) staff in the state.

He made this disclosure when he received the report from the committee set up to investigate the allegations of non-payment of the N30,000 to Local Government and LGEA staff as directed by the state government.

Gov. Aliyu said the committee was set up following public outcry over the noncompliance with his directives to pay the N30,000 sallah largesse to the local government and LGEA staff.

He decried the way and manner local government and LGEA staff were short-changed during the payment of the Sallah largesse.

“I want to assure you that we’d study your recommendations with a view to implementing them.

“I want to assure you that we will retrieve the misappropriated funds and pay them back to their rightful beneficiaries,” he vowed.

Gov. Aliyu also restated his determination to abide by his campaign slogan of ‘ ‘KO KUDI KO AIKI’, assuring that no one will filter with public funds and get away with it.

He thanked the people of the state for their continued support and prayers to his administration and assured them of more dividends of democracy in the years to come.

Earlier, the Chairman of the committee, who is also the state Auditor General, Sambo Yahaya Nawawi said the committee had carried out its assignments in line with terms of reference given to it by the state government.

He commended Gov. Aliyu for establishing the committee in order to investigate the scam associated with the payment of the Sallah gifts to the local government and the LGEA staff.

